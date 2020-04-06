LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stake Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of LivaNova worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,290,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

