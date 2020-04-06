Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group lowered Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $5.19. 17,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,241. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $736.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

