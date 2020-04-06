Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,846 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Livongo Health worth $37,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livongo Health by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 35.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $29.05 on Monday. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.76.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Livongo Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

In other Livongo Health news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $182,039.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,355.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $686,798.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $2,302,118.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

