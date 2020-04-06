Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) recently:

4/2/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/17/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/16/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

3/13/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/7/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

3/3/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/29/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

2/21/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

2/13/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LYG opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Lloyds Banking Group PLC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,600 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,865,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 876,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 898,838 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,858,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,669,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 219,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.