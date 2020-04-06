Lobstex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $146,037.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $319,775.96 and $146,037.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00334656 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00418371 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019435 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006551 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,011,693 coins and its circulating supply is 19,011,681 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

