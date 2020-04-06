LocalCoinSwap Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $217,531.66 and approximately $61,308.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00064716 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00373199 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000954 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00043713 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009679 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012816 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

