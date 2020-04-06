Loki Trading Up 0.8% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $7,470.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,124.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.02175434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.68 or 0.03420055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00598896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00801664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00074366 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025738 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00506531 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014023 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,136,832 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

