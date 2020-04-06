Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $14.89 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bitbns. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $12.87 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.02631864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00205785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,988,549 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, DEx.top, Upbit, Coinbe, Bitbns, IDEX, YoBit, Poloniex, Binance, Hotbit, Tidex, Bittrex, Kucoin, DragonEX, Allbit, GOPAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.