Loopring Hits Market Capitalization of $29.41 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $29.41 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDAX, Ethfinex and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.21 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,223,843 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange, Upbit, OTCBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex, AirSwap, IDAX, Bittrex, Bitbns, YoBit, Tokenomy, IDEX, HitBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

