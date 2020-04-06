Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPX. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,121. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

