Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.47. 196,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,520. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -893.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lumentum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $5,055,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

