LUNA Market Capitalization Tops $59.04 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrue, KuCoin, Upbit and GDAC. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.02623611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00204130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official website is terra.money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitrue, Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

