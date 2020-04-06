Lunyr Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $2.62 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00009034 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Upbit and BiteBTC. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liqui, BigONE, Gate.io, YoBit, BiteBTC, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

