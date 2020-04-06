LUXCoin (LUX) Price Reaches $0.0555 on Major Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $431,263.55 and $5,085.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

