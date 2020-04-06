Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Given $21.75 Average Target Price by Analysts

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $21.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Luxfer an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 497,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 499.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. 1,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,200. The company has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a P/E ratio of 127.83 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

