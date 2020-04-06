LXi REIT (LON:LXI) Given Outperform Rating at Peel Hunt

LXi REIT (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LXi REIT stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.68. LXi REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.80 ($1.85).

In related news, insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 36,000 shares of LXi REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £34,560 ($45,461.72). Also, insider John Cartwright sold 42,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total value of £57,370.76 ($75,467.98).

About LXi REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

