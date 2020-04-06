Lympo Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Lympo token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and HADAX. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $1.15 million and $25,730.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.46 or 0.02581710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00204440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Allbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

