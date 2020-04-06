M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of M/I Homes worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 270,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 244,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 662.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 219,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 199,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MHO opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $392.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.62. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 6.31.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

