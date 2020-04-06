M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 383,328 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.42% of M/I Homes worth $38,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 270,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in M/I Homes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 199,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

MHO stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

