Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 11,837 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Haemonetics worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,246,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,111,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,812 shares of company stock worth $180,824 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

