Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 23,164 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of ABIOMED worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,449,000 after acquiring an additional 364,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.80.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $288.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.32.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

