Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 6,390 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $598,687,000 after buying an additional 491,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Starbucks by 738.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 524,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,070,000 after buying an additional 461,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $63.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

