Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 184,800 Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 184,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Emcor Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of EME stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

