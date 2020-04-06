Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 150.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.89.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

