Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Hill-Rom worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,965,000 after acquiring an additional 56,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 440,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 387,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $105.00 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

