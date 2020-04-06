Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.73% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

PTLA opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $503.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTLA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

