Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 173.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Qorvo worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after acquiring an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $48,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,060,000 after purchasing an additional 193,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $73.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

