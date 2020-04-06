Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 82,339 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 492.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Whirlpool worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $118,426,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Whirlpool by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Longbow Research cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

