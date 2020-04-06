Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,572 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Redfin worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after buying an additional 2,110,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,606,594 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,077 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 660,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 855,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 194,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

RDFN stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Redfin Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

