Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Discovery Communications worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

