Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.95 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 72,572 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 178,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after buying an additional 20,013 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of LULU opened at $181.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.64. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,063 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,369. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

