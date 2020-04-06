Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $13.19 Million Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $22.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,130,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,602,400 over the last 90 days.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

