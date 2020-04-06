Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cfra decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NYSE:PSX opened at $51.62 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.