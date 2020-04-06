Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $13.38 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,792,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $24.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

