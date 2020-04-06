Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,198 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Advance Auto Parts worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $84.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

