Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $14.57 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 37,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $71.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Eaton from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

