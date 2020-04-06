Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $14.62 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Casey’s General Stores worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $120.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.91.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

