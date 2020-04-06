Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $14.80 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 82.0% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

ABBV stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.