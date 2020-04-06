Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $16.22 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 117.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 121,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.52.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $56.77 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

