Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $16.61 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,125 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of ManpowerGroup worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $85,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 240,253 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $9,986,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $9,535,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from to in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $55.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.