Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.58% of SITE Centers worth $15,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in SITE Centers by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704 in the last three months.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

