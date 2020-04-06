Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in VF were worth $14,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in VF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VF stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.