Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,055,500 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 179.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Encana worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Encana by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 717,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Encana by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,513,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 856,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Encana alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

NYSE:ECA opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Encana Corp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.