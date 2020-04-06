Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 3,581 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of TransUnion worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 832.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,924 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 87,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,803,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $3,092,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,382 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.47. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

