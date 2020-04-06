Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 414,300 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 690,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Chemours worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Chemours by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

In other news, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CC opened at $7.26 on Monday. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

