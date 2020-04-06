Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 361.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 346,166 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,113,000 after acquiring an additional 959,301 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,579,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,116 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

HTA opened at $21.94 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.71, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

