Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 156.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,166,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,968,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,311,000 after acquiring an additional 677,122 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,948,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after acquiring an additional 605,684 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE:AXTA opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.