Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Nevro worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Nevro by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

NVRO stock opened at $93.96 on Monday. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVRO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.92.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

