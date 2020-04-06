Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 142,526 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,526 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Immunomedics worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $9.40 on Monday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.