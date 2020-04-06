Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,680 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,811,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after purchasing an additional 336,940 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,067,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.42.

APD stock opened at $186.60 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

